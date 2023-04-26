Food, activities and live music to feature at Surf City’s ‘Bridge Jam’ in May

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced plans to host “Bridge Jam” on Saturday, May 20.

According to the announcement, the free event is scheduled to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Soundside Park, located at 517 Roland Avenue.

“Surf City Parks, Recreation, & Tourism presents the annual Surf City Bridge Jam. Join us for a fun evening of food, brews, shopping, kids rides, and live music by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard,” states a Facebook announcement from the town.

