Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Food, activities and live music to feature at Surf City’s ‘Bridge Jam’ in May

Soundside Park
Soundside Park(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced plans to host “Bridge Jam” on Saturday, May 20.

According to the announcement, the free event is scheduled to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Soundside Park, located at 517 Roland Avenue.

“Surf City Parks, Recreation, & Tourism presents the annual Surf City Bridge Jam. Join us for a fun evening of food, brews, shopping, kids rides, and live music by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard,” states a Facebook announcement from the town.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County
Workforce Housing
No place like home: families struggling in their search for more affordable housing
(Top row) Christen Love and Jordan Stokes (Bottom Row) Christian Faison and Jaheim Smith
All four suspects arrested in connection to Bojangles shooting in Burgaw
Edgar Leslie Smith Jr
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again.
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again.
Skyfall yacht
North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host concert fundraiser next month
Gattison was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March of 2022 and has served as interim...
Port City United interim director to transition to director role