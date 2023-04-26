Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances on the rise

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Apr. 25, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features daytime temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s - and nights no cooler than the 50s - from Wednesday through Friday. The forecast also carries variable clouds and modest 20 to 30% shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of thicker clouds and gaudier 70% shower chances for Friday. For now, the flooding and severe storm threat looks low; your First Alert Weather Team will be sure to reassess these prospects in case.

Peek at the final weekend of April and the start of May with your...

...seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

...ten-day forecast, anytime, on your terms, on your WECT Weather App.

