First Alert Forecast: rain chances on the rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features daytime temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s - and nights no cooler than the 50s - from Wednesday through Friday. The forecast also carries variable clouds and modest 20 to 30% shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of thicker clouds and gaudier 70% shower chances for Friday. For now, the flooding and severe storm threat looks low; your First Alert Weather Team will be sure to reassess these prospects in case.

