Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window

It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man throw a large rock through his storefront window.
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man throw a large rock through his storefront window.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man throw a large rock through his storefront window.

“I want to know what in the world was going through his head,” said Robert Flood, owner of Creators Print House. “I don’t know what he was angry at or if he’d just looked through our window and seen something he didn’t like or what it was.”

Flood was sitting in his office at around 9:30 Tuesday morning when he says a disheveled man appeared outside. Donald Dewayne Noles allegedly looked through his storefront window while mumbling to himself and then seemingly walked away.

Flood says that’s when Noles picked up a large rock by a nearby fence and threw it through his window. He started to walk away from the scene when Flood ran outside to stop him, chasing him down Oleander Drive and along the train tracks leading to 17th Street. The pair came to a stop after running into law enforcement officers outside of the federal courthouse.

“He ended up confessing to throwing the brick,” said Flood. “He has some outstanding warrants so they ended up taking him downtown and locking him up.”

Noles now faces charges for throwing the rock, possessing marijuana and failing to appear for a misdemeanor. Meanwhile, Flood is picking up the pieces of his shattered storefront.

As for the rock, Flood is keeping it as a souvenir.

“It’s going to be always remembered [that] somebody had broke our window and thought they could get away with it but they didn’t.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

