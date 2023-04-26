Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of trafficking cocaine

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One was arrested and drugs were seized by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office during a patrol on April 6.

The BCSO says that members of its Community Impact Team saw someone litter during a saturation patrol near N.C. 242 and N.C. 211.

“After stopping the vehicle for littering, Deputies approached the vehicle. Deputies performed a probable cause search of the vehicle based on the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and located large amounts of Crack Cocaine/Cocaine and marijuana along with over 2500 dollars,” states the announcement from the BCSO.

Goldsboro resident Jummanee Raheem Gillespie was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $200,000 secured bond.

