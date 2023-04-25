Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WRAAP to hold 5th annual ‘Crusin for Kids’ charity raffle

Cruisin For Kids flyer
Cruisin For Kids flyer(WRAAP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place is hosting the 5th annual ‘Cruisin For Kids’ charity car raffle.

“WRAAP’s mission is to bridge the educational and social gaps that exist amongst youth, families, and communities. The charity event is designed to raise funds for non-profits and community-based organizations,” WRAAP wrote in a press release.

The first place prize this year is a 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES, fully loaded with tags, sales tax and the title included. The second and third place prizes are $1000 and $500, respectively.

Event drawing will be held at the Cape Fear Community College-Schwartz Center on December 9 at noon. The drawing will also be streamed live on NCWRAAP’s Facebook page.

Specific guidelines are required for organizations to sell car raffle tickets in order to receive financial compensation.

To help sell or purchase the $10 raffle tickets, visit WRAAP’s website or Crusin For Kids’ website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Wilmington police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
UPDATE: Cape Fear River Bridge in Bladen County reopened
Beachway Rentals fire in Ocean Isle Beach.
Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Be The Match banner
Brother of woman with rare blood cancer hopes to increase donor registry at two events this week
Arielle Williams
Amber Alert: Chapel Hill Police Department searching for 5-year-old girl
Chief Deputy Brian Chism is on track to become Brunswick County's interim sheriff next week.
Brunswick County GOP unanimously votes to nominate Chief Deputy Brian Chism as next sheriff
Donna Girardot was recognized by the NHC Board of Commissioners Monday evening with The Order...
Public invited to Celebration of Life for Donna Girardot