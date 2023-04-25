WRAAP to hold 5th annual ‘Crusin for Kids’ charity raffle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place is hosting the 5th annual ‘Cruisin For Kids’ charity car raffle.

“WRAAP’s mission is to bridge the educational and social gaps that exist amongst youth, families, and communities. The charity event is designed to raise funds for non-profits and community-based organizations,” WRAAP wrote in a press release.

The first place prize this year is a 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES, fully loaded with tags, sales tax and the title included. The second and third place prizes are $1000 and $500, respectively.

Event drawing will be held at the Cape Fear Community College-Schwartz Center on December 9 at noon. The drawing will also be streamed live on NCWRAAP’s Facebook page.

Specific guidelines are required for organizations to sell car raffle tickets in order to receive financial compensation.

To help sell or purchase the $10 raffle tickets, visit WRAAP’s website or Crusin For Kids’ website.

