Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, April 25 that they are searching for 42-year-old Edgar Leslie Smith Jr.

According to the announcement, Smith Jr. was last spoken to on Monday by phone. He was driving to Mullins, SC in a white Volkswagen Tiguan with Colorado Tag 756UGP.

Authorities describe Smith Jr. has being 5′11″ tall and weighing 300lbs. He has black hair with two braids, a full beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a grey, white and black striped shirt. Smith Jr. has a cross tattoo on his right arm, and the name “Linda” tattooed on his forearm.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

