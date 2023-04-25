Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police searching for missing man

Edgar Leslie Smith Jr
Edgar Leslie Smith Jr(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, April 25 that they are searching for 42-year-old Edgar Leslie Smith Jr.

According to the announcement, Smith Jr. was last spoken to on Monday by phone. He was driving to Mullins, SC in a white Volkswagen Tiguan with Colorado Tag 756UGP.

Authorities describe Smith Jr. has being 5′11″ tall and weighing 300lbs. He has black hair with two braids, a full beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a grey, white and black striped shirt. Smith Jr. has a cross tattoo on his right arm, and the name “Linda” tattooed on his forearm.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachway Rentals fire in Ocean Isle Beach.
Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks
Robert Adam Burns
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in New Hanover County
Roderick Dean Smith (left) and Antonio Damont Smith (right)
Bladen County men arrested in recent drug investigations, toddler found in ‘desolate conditions’
Workforce Housing
No place like home: families struggling in their search for more affordable housing
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party

Latest News

Around Lake Waccamaw in Columbus County, large groups of mayflies are known to gather around...
‘Invasion’: Massive swarm of mayflies stuns residents at NC lake
Swarm of mayflies in Lake Waccamaw
Lake Waccamaw mayflies
R. Kelly
R. Kelly being held at federal prison in Granville County, institution says
Mary Barto with brother, Dee Dees who is working to increase the database for bone marrow and...
Brother of woman with rare blood cancer hopes to increase donor registry at two events this week