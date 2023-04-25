Senior Connect
UNCW wins 2023 CAA Men’s Golf Championship

The UNCW Seahawks win the 2023 CAA Men's Golf Championship
The UNCW Seahawks win the 2023 CAA Men's Golf Championship
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington won its eighth title at the 2023 CAA Men’s Golf Championship on Tuesday, April 25.

“UNCW won the title by nine strokes over Elon, which was 10-under on the tournament’s final day and, like the Seahawks, 16-under over the final 36 holes. UNCW’s Patrick Sparks collected medalist honors at 11-under, the best performance in UNCW’s CAA Championship history. Three Seahawks cracked the top 10 with Sparks first, Walker Isley (-4) tied for third, and Rune Bokeid (-1) alone in seventh,” states the announcement from the CAA.

The 2023 championship was played at the Dataw Island club in South Carolina on the Morgan River and Cotton Dike courses. The competitors played the back nines on both courses.

“Elon was in the striking distance thanks to some strong performances Tuesday with all four scorings Phoenix under par; Juan Callejo was 4-under, Bronson Myers carded a 3-under showing, Landon Durham was 2-under Tuesday, and Matt Doyle was 1-under. Doyle tied for third and Durham for fifth at the Championship, while all five Phoenix were 13th or better,” the announcement continues.

This marks UNCW’s first title since getting two back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. UNCW now has as many titles as VCU, making the two teams a tie for the most titles in CAA history.

On May 3, the destination for UNCW’s NCAA Regional will be announced.

