Thomas Academy to host free basketball camp for Columbus County youth

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Former NBA player and Whiteville-native Jerrod Mustaf has announced the second annual free “Basketball and Life Skills Camp” for youth in Columbus County from July 10 to 14.

The camp will be at Thomas Academy on the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina campus in Lake Waccamaw. Children between the ages of eight and 16 are invited to take part.

The free camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and lunch will be provided. You can register children by contacting Johnathan Crawley by email at jon.crawley@thomasacademync.org, by phone at 910-646-2237 or by registering online here.

“A first round draft pick for the New York Knicks in 1990, Mustaf played with the Knicks and Phoenix Suns before playing professionally in Europe. He is the director of basketball for US Elite Basketball LLC, based in Mitchellville, Maryland. He is also the Executive Director of the Take Charge Program, a North Carolina non-profit organization specializing in pre-teen and teen behavior health, youth development and family strengthening programming,” states an announcement from the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

