Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School

Gun recovered at Ashley High School
Gun recovered at Ashley High School(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Kshaun Ahmad Williams on Tuesday, April 25.

The NHCSO says he was arrested for bringing a gun to Ashley High School.

“The Assistant Principal requested Williams to come to his office for being suspected of vaping. While looking for the vape pen the Assistant Principal located a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. The Assistant Principal immediately called for SROs to come to his office. SROs secured the weapon and Williams was detained. Williams was arrested for felony possession of a weapon on school campus, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm,” states the announcement.

He is being held at the county jail with no bond.

