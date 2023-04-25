Senior Connect
Rock bands Switchfoot and Blue October to play concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Switchfoot and Blue October are set to play concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in...
Switchfoot and Blue October are set to play concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington(Switchfoot graphic: Switchfoot, Live Nation. Blue October photo: Jeffrey Dean Anderson)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced Tuesday that Switchfoot and Blue October are set to play the venue this year.

Switchfoot is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater as part of The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour on Thursday, October 12.

Tickets will go on sale online Friday on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

The alt-rock band released The Beautiful Letdown in 2003, featuring the songs “Dare You To Move,” “Meant to Live,” and “On Fire.”

Blue October is scheduled to perform at the venue on Thursday, Sept. 28. Tickets will go on sale next week on Friday, May 5th online and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office. You can also access the Live Nation presale with the code “VINYL”.

Blue October will be on tour for its upcoming album Spinning The Truth Around (Part II); Part I was released in October of 2022.

Both concerts are branded by Greenfield Lake as part of its Rev Rocks Concert Series.

