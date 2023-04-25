Senior Connect
Surfalorus Film Festival seeking original new surfing films

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus and NC Aquariums will present the 12th annual Surfalorus Film Festival Sept. 18-20 at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

“Surfalorus takes place in conjunction with the Eastern Surf Championships and features the best surf movies of the year, some laid-back parties, and the best waves of the season. The festival has a history of bringing the work of surfing legends and noteworthy filmmakers to audiences in North Carolina,” states an announcement from Cucalorus.

The festival is looking for new surf films celebrating the sport and creative filmmakers looking to make surf films. The regular deadline to submit a film is April 28, and the final submission deadline is May 26.

“Surfalorus has evolved into a three-day celebration of wave riding and surf culture and highlights the joy and elation we feel from watching someone score a massive barrel or from the mana (Hawaiian for “spiritual magic”) we take in through enjoying a special story from surfing’s history. Now that the festival runs concurrently with the ESA contest, the vibe at each screening is one of pure stoke. While our preferred environment is the water, gathering together in a dark room to watch surf movies creates a true feeling of community and the energy is palpable!” said Surfalorus Director Zach Hanner.

You can learn more on the Surfalorus website.

