Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after an attempted bank robbery at the State Employees Credit Union at 8075 Market Street on Tuesday, April 25.

“The suspect entered the bank with a bag, approached the teller, and gave her a note demanding money and that he had a gun. Upon receiving money from the teller the suspect stated ‘I can’t do this, call the police’ and sat down in the lobby. Patrol Deputies arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody,” states the announcement.

Eddie Richard Jr. was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held at the county jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

