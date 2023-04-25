Senior Connect
R. Kelly being held at federal prison in Granville County, institution says

R. Kelly
R. Kelly(ZUMA / MGN)
By Chloe Rafferty, Associated Press and Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Convicted felon and disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly is currently being held at a federal prison in Granville County, according to the institution’s website.

The website said 56-year-old Robert Sylvester Kelly, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s legal name, is currently an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I.

The facility is a medium security federal correction institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to their website.

It lists R. Kelly’s release date as ‘unknown.’

A representative with the Bureau of Prisons told CBS 17 that Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to FCI Butner Med I on April 19.

On June 29, 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in New York after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to take anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

On Feb. 23 of this year, a federal judge rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R. Kelly behind bars until he is 100, instead saying he would serve all but one of his 20 years on child sex convictions simultaneously with a previous racketeering sentence.

