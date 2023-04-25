Public invited to Celebration of Life for Donna Girardot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ILM Airport has invited the public to a Celebration of Life for Donna Girardot, the first female chairperson of the New Hanover County Airport Authority, on Wednesday, April 26.

She was also a member of the New Hanover County Planning Board since 2014 and was granted The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award,

The celebration will take place from 9-10 a.m. at ILM’s Rescue Base-Public Safety Office on 1851 Dolan Dr.

Friends of Donna Girardot, as well as several local organizations including Wilmington Cape Fear Homebuilders Association, New Hanover County Commissioners, CIL Capital Leadership, Order of the Long Leaf Pine Recognition and New Hanover County Airport Authority/ILM Leadership will be present and speakers at the event.

