Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Public invited to Celebration of Life for Donna Girardot

Donna Girardot was recognized by the NHC Board of Commissioners Monday evening with The Order...
Donna Girardot was recognized by the NHC Board of Commissioners Monday evening with The Order of The Long Leaf Pine Award.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ILM Airport has invited the public to a Celebration of Life for Donna Girardot, the first female chairperson of the New Hanover County Airport Authority, on Wednesday, April 26.

She was also a member of the New Hanover County Planning Board since 2014 and was granted The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award,

The celebration will take place from 9-10 a.m. at ILM’s Rescue Base-Public Safety Office on 1851 Dolan Dr.

Friends of Donna Girardot, as well as several local organizations including Wilmington Cape Fear Homebuilders Association, New Hanover County Commissioners, CIL Capital Leadership, Order of the Long Leaf Pine Recognition and New Hanover County Airport Authority/ILM Leadership will be present and speakers at the event.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Wilmington police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
UPDATE: Cape Fear River Bridge in Bladen County reopened
Beachway Rentals fire in Ocean Isle Beach.
Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Chief Deputy Brian Chism is on track to become Brunswick County's interim sheriff next week.
Brunswick County GOP unanimously votes to nominate Chief Deputy Brian Chism as next sheriff
Senator Lee released a statement in response to the petition, saying its supporters are...
Hundreds sign petition asking UNCW to rescind award given to Sen. Michael Lee
Carolina Beach State Park
Controlled burn planned in Carolina Beach State Park
Wilmington police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon