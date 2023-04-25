Senior Connect
Police identify man killed in deadly officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lumberton Monday night.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lumberton Monday night.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, around 11:49 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 2009 East 5th Street.

At the home, officers found a man, who has now been identified as 31-year-old Karl Jones, who was upset, and “an altercation took place,” resulting in an officer shooting the man.

First aid was immediately administered; however, he died as a result of his injuries, the report states.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called by the Lumberton Police Department to handle the investigation, following protocol.

The officer who shot Jones has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for the police department.

There is no body camera footage from the incident and no known video footage at this time, however, there were several witnesses to the shooting which happened inside the home.

At this time these are the only details available as the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the NCSBI.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

