Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: 1 shot, another stabbed after altercation in Lumberton

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after 2 men were injured during an altercation in Lumberton on Tuesday evening.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were dispatched to the area of South Seneca Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a fight. When they arrived they discovered two men were injured, one had been shot and the other was stabbed.

The first man was shot in the leg and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and the second was stabbed in the torso but his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Both were transported to UNC Health Southeastern.

Anyone who may have information about the altercation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County
(Top row) Christen Love and Jordan Stokes (Bottom Row) Christian Faison and Jaheim Smith
All four suspects arrested in connection to Bojangles shooting in Burgaw
Workforce Housing
No place like home: families struggling in their search for more affordable housing
Edgar Leslie Smith Jr
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Holcomb led the Spartans team with an average score of 75.3 in 23 rounds of competition during...
Former Laney HS golf standout Grace Holcomb named All-Conference at UNCG
Local groups are partnering to give away 1,000 trees at Founders Park in Leland on Saturday,...
Local groups to give away 1,000 trees at event in Leland
He started to walk away from the scene when Flood ran outside to stop him, chasing him down...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Participants race during the Special Olympics New Hanover County 2022 Spring Games at Ashley...
Special Olympics NHC to host Spring Games for adults Thursday, children’s games postponed until May
Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in the Bojangles in...
All four suspects arrested in connection to Bojangles shooting in Burgaw