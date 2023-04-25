Senior Connect
Officials: US woman arrested for carrying handgun on flight to Australia

Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border...
Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border Force. The agency said she did not hold a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia.(Source: Australian Border Force via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYDNEY (CNN) - An American woman has been arrested in Australia for carrying a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage on a flight from Los Angeles.

Images of the handgun in the woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border Force on Tuesday. The agency said the 28-year-old, who arrived in Sydney on Sunday, did not hold a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia.

The woman, who was not identified by the agency, appeared in court Monday and received bail. Her continued stay in Australia is subject to the courts, and she could be facing removal from the country.

The handgun found in the woman's luggage was plated in 24-carat gold, officials say.
The handgun found in the woman's luggage was plated in 24-carat gold, officials say.(Source: Australian Border Force via CNN)

Australia has some of the world’s toughest rules on gun ownership, and it’s illegal to “intentionally” import firearms without prior approval. This offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

Australia is often held up as an example of how decisive action gun control can succeed in reducing deaths from firearms. The country implemented sweeping gun-control measures after a shooter killed 35 people in the state of Tasmania in April 1996.

Meanwhile, gun violence has reached record levels in the United States, which sees more deaths from gun violence than any other developed country per capita. It is also the only nation in the world where civilian firearms outnumber people.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

