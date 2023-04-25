New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, April 25 that they are looking for 19-year-old Anthony James Hamilton.

According to the release, Hamilton was last seen on Sunday, April 16 on Butterfly Court in Wilmington.

He is described as being 5′10″ tall, 150 lbs., and having tattoos on his right hand, forearm and upper bicep.

Anyone with information can contact the NHCSO at (910) 798-4535.

