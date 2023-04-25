New Hanover Co. to honor life and legacy of local leader, activist with historical trail marker

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a new North Carolina Civil Rights Trail marker will be installed to honor the life and work of a local community leader and activist.

A marker commemorating the accomplishments of Dr. Hubert Eaton will be installed in front of the Historic Downtown Courthouse in Wilmington, located at 24 N Third St.

“Dr. Eaton was a pioneer in New Hanover County, working for decades to right racial injustice and promote equality in our community,” said New Hanover County Chief Officer for Diversity and Equity Linda Thompson. “He pushed for desegregation of our schools, hospitals and other public facilities, helping change the rules and create opportunities for minority residents that had previously been denied to them. We are excited to honor Dr. Eaton’s legacy with this permanent reminder of his efforts.”

A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1 to unveil the marker. It will be held in the Assembly Room on the third floor of the courthouse.

“Born in Fayetteville, Dr. Eaton trained to be a physician at the University of Michigan Medical. He and his wife, Wilmington native Celeste Burnett, eventually moved to the Port City where he became a father of three,” states the release from NHC. “While his occupation was a physician, Dr. Eaton tirelessly led efforts related to civil rights for many years, including the desegregation of New Hanover County Schools, UNCW, the City of Wilmington’s Municipal Golf Course and YMCA. He and medical colleagues Dr. Daniel Roane and Dr. Samuel Gray fought for medical privileges at James Walker Memorial Hospital in the 1950s and 1960s to get minority residents access to the highest level of care in the community.”

Additionally, Dr. Eaton served as president of the American Tennis Association for ten years and was a mentor to Althea Gibson.

For more information about the Civil Rights Trails, please visit the N.C. African American Heritage Commission website.

