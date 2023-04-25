Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Dean Smith (left) and Antonio Damont Smith (right)
Bladen County men arrested in recent drug investigations, toddler found in ‘desolate conditions’
Robert Adam Burns
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in New Hanover County
Workforce Housing
No place like home: families struggling in their search for more affordable housing
Beachway Rentals fire in Ocean Isle Beach.
Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks
Gun recovered at Ashley High School
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School

Latest News

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
Gun recovered at Ashley High School
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers