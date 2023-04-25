Senior Connect
Local groups to give away 1,000 trees at event in Leland

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Local groups are partnering to give away 1,000 trees at Founders Park in Leland on Saturday, April 29.

The three to seven-gallon trees will be given away to residents of the Cape Fear Area for free from 9 a.m. to noon, or until all of the trees have been given away. They’re intended to replace trees damaged or destroyed by weather events.

“The tree species available will include Brandywine Maple, October Glory Maple, Heritage River Birch, Natchez Crape Myrtle, Green Gable Blackgum, Red Splyndor Blackgum, White Oak, Swamp White Oak, Overcup Oak, Nuttal Oak, and Willow Oak,” states an announcement from the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

The alliance will give away the trees in partnership with Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program and FedEx. The alliance is also coordinating with the Leland Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

“There is a limit of two trees per adult and species are subject to change depending on vendor availability. Photographs and information about the full selection, including soil and sun preference, can be found at www. allianceforcapefeartrees.com. Arborists will also be onsite to answer questions about proper planting techniques.” the announcement states.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and their Community Tree Recovery program. This partnership alone has already delivered nearly 10,000 trees to Cape Fear area residents through previous community tree giveaways,” said Connie Parker, president of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

You can signup to volunteer at a tree giveaway online.

