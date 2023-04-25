Hundreds sign petition asking UNCW to rescind award given to Sen. Michael Lee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds have signed a petition critiquing the decision by the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Watson College to give an award to Sen. Michael Lee.

According to UNCW, the Razor Walker Award is given to people who overcome great obstacles and take professional risk to support the education and health of children.

Lee has made headlines for his sponsorship of SB 49, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights. The bill would require teachers to notify parents of any time a child asks to use a different name or pronouns. This would effectively out a transgender student who uses a different name or pronouns at home and hasn’t yet come out to their parents.

The bill also would bar instruction on ‘gender identity, sexual activity’ or ‘sexuality’ in kindergarten through fourth grade curricula.

“As a sponsor of the unapologetically anti-gay SB 49, a state bill which would ban all curricular inclusion of LGBTQ people and topics in grades K-4, Sen. Lee is actively advancing legislation that will discriminate against and hurt children and families across our state,” states the petition.

Michael Lee provided a statement in response, claiming that the petition is misleading:

“While I respect the petitioners exercising their First Amendment rights, they are intentionally misleading the public about what Senate Bill 49 does. That bill requires that all instructional material be age appropriate, and prohibits instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, and sexuality in kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms. Children at that age need to be focused on learning the fundamentals. Nothing in the bill prevents students from talking about their unique family structures. To say otherwise shows a complete lack of understanding of the legislation or a willful disregard for the truth.” he said.

UNCW also released a statement in response:

“As the Razor Walker Awards convey, recipients come from different backgrounds, walks of life, areas of the state, and professions. Because of that, they advocate for and support our children, families and communities in different ways, and sometimes as unique commitments that stand out from their other work and efforts. Sen. Michael Lee is receiving the award for his work with the educational community, most specifically his advocacy and support of the early college partnership between the university and the New Hanover County schools, support that without his direct engagement and sustained commitment the community would not have realized.”

