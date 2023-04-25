A Forever Family success story: Frankie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On our Forever Family segment, we bring you the stories of children and teens looking to be adopted. This week, we want to give you an update on a young lady who was featured not too long ago, about her experience.

Not long ago, Frankie had given up on finding a Forever Family.

“For a while I didn’t want to look anymore. I am really glad that my social worker convinced me,” Frankie said. “She really hyped it up and for a good reason. It’s been everything that we expected it to be. When I was recording that video, I drew a lot, I played some card games, walked around, we actually got coffee. It was amazing for someone with trauma and for someone who has felt silenced for so long to have your own voice and to be able to know what you want and say it. It was liberating.”

When Ally and Amber saw her Forever Family video, they both knew instantly she was the right child for them.

“When we saw the video, I was like, that is our kid,” Amber said.

“We both said it at the same time, and we shared it with our family. Everyone was like, that’s, that’s our Frankie,” Ally said. “That is our kid. So, that video really, like, we called, and called, and called, and we, we said, we need to meet her.”

“I was very hopeful that I would end up with a family, just any family to be honest after being in the system for so long,” Frankie said. “But, I never thought I would end up being as happy as I am. I found people that were accepting of me just how I was.”

Next week, we will follow up with the family to tell you more about what their adoption journey and what life is like for them today.

To learn more adoption from foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

