First Alert Forecast: tranquil Tuesday, turning active shortly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly cloudy, tranquil Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to continue to lean cool amid fresh northeasterly breezes with upper 60s to middle 70s for highs.

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range, a front will focus rain chances as it wavers about the Cape Fear Region: 30% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, 70% for Friday, 30% for Saturday, 50% for Sunday, and 10% for Monday.

Flooding and / or severe storm threats look limited for now; these will be reassessed.

