First Alert Forecast: tranquil Tuesday, turning active shortly

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Apr. 24, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly cloudy, tranquil Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to continue to lean cool amid fresh northeasterly breezes with upper 60s to middle 70s for highs.

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range, a front will focus rain chances as it wavers about the Cape Fear Region: 30% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, 70% for Friday, 30% for Saturday, 50% for Sunday, and 10% for Monday.

Flooding and / or severe storm threats look limited for now; these will be reassessed.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

First Alert Forecast: cooler temps, unsettled conditions on the horizon
First Alert Forecast: cool to pleasant temperatures, turning unsettled at times
