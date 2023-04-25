First Alert Forecast: rain chances to make a return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Tuesday! A nice, milder evening in the mainly in the middle 50s is on tap for your First Alert Forecast after a peaceful day deep in the 60s.

A front will focus rain chances as it wavers about the Cape Fear Region: 30% for Wednesday, 20% for Thursday, 70% for Friday, 30% for Saturday, 50% for Sunday, and 10% for Monday.

Flooding and / or severe storm threats look limited for now; these will be reassessed.

