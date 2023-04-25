Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances to make a return

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Apr. 25, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Tuesday! A nice, milder evening in the mainly in the middle 50s is on tap for your First Alert Forecast after a peaceful day deep in the 60s.

A front will focus rain chances as it wavers about the Cape Fear Region: 30% for Wednesday, 20% for Thursday, 70% for Friday, 30% for Saturday, 50% for Sunday, and 10% for Monday.

Flooding and / or severe storm threats look limited for now; these will be reassessed.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

