Controlled burn planned in Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Division of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a controlled burn for Tuesday, April 25, in Carolina Beach State Park at 11 a.m.

Trails, service roads and river accesses within the southern portion of the Sugerloaf Trail around Cyperess Pond, Sugarloaf Dune and the Swamp Trail will be closed during the burn.

The park will remain open, with the marina, campground, and trail in the rest of the park to operate as normal.

The burn will help reduce hazards and benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps.

