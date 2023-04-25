Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help educating her students about ancient Greece!

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help educating her students about ancient Greece!
By Frances Weller
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Savannah Williamson, a teacher at Nakina Middle School, would like to give her students a Greek experience.

She wants to teach them about ancient Greece and needs some extra supplies such as whiteboards, anchor charts, markers and a globe. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“These supplies will allow students to continue to watch their creativity and learning blossom before their eyes,” Williamson said on her DonorsChoose page. “I am currently in a new teaching position with a new group of 6th-grade students who are eager to learn Social Studies. Our class is preparing to learn more about ancient Greece and the different elements surrounding ancient civilizations’ impact on today’s society.”

Ms. Williamson needs $371. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

