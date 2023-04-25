Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County GOP unanimously votes to nominate Chief Deputy Brian Chism as next sheriff

Chief Deputy Brian Chism is on track to become Brunswick County's interim sheriff next week.
Chief Deputy Brian Chism is on track to become Brunswick County's interim sheriff next week.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -Sheriff John Ingram’s chief deputy is the recommended choice to take over when the current sheriff retires this coming Sunday.

It was a packed meeting Monday night at the Brunswick County Republican Party headquarters. Party leaders faced a choice of who they wanted to succeed: the retiring Sheriff John Ingram.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams. “John Ingram has done an amazing job. People hate to see him go, but you’ve got someone who has learned from him but can also put his own stamp on it.”

Chief Deputy Brian Chism was the only person nominated for the job of interim sheriff. When it came time for a vote of the executive committee, it seemed to be a no-brainer. Just moments after non-voting party members left the room, they were called back in to announce the unanimous vote to recommend Chism as the candidate to become the next sheriff.

“Definitely humility is what comes to mind,” said Chism. “I’m very thankful for everyone that showed up tonight. As I said in there, there’s no words to describe what I’m feeling right now, to be honest with you.”

Chism has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. His recommendation now goes to County Commissioners for approval, something Williams says should not be a problem.

“He’s proven himself as the chief deputy,” said Williams. “He’s been in the sheriff’s office for a long time, presents himself well, people are drawn to him and I think he’ll be able to... build on the things that John Ingram has built.”

In the meantime, Chism is preparing to take on the new role and has one thing on his mind.

“Starting today, I’ve got to figure out what I can do to improve for the citizens of this county, which is who we work for,” said Chism. “I want to get out and make those connections. I want to shake people’s hands., I want them to ask me questions and get that one-on-one time. I think that’s very important, moving forward for the trust and also the transparency.”

Brunswick County GOP Chairman William Moore plans to write a letter formally notifying commissioners of the decision within the next few days. He wants to make sure it appears before the commissioners at their meeting next week.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Wilmington police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
UPDATE: Cape Fear River Bridge in Bladen County reopened
Beachway Rentals fire in Ocean Isle Beach.
Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Donna Girardot was recognized by the NHC Board of Commissioners Monday evening with The Order...
Public invited to Celebration of Life for Donna Girardot
Senator Lee released a statement in response to the petition, saying its supporters are...
Hundreds sign petition asking UNCW to rescind award given to Sen. Michael Lee
Carolina Beach State Park
Controlled burn planned in Carolina Beach State Park
Wilmington police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon