Boiling Spring Lakes community invited to compete in 32nd annual Small Fry Fishing Tournament

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department has announced that the 32nd Small Fry Fishing Tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6.

Per the Facebook announcement, the tournament will occur from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Spring Lake Park, located at 210 Pine Road.

“The Small Fry Fishing Tournament is a day for families and their children ages 3 to 12 to fish along with local police officers,” states the announcement. “Age categories include: 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12. Prizes are awarded in each age group.”

Those interested in registering can do so here, at the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department or at Boiling Spring Lakes City Hall, both located at 9 E Boiling Spring Road.

Registration will remain open until the day of the event. As the event date was changed due to weather, those who had previously registered do not need to register again. Those who previously registered who can no longer attend are asked to notify the police department at BSLPD@cityofbsl.org or by phone at (910) 363-0011 and selecting option two.

