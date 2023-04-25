Boil water advisory to affect Town of Cerro Gordo this evening

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Cerro Gordo has announced that a boil water advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

According to the announcement, controlled maintenance on the town’s water lines has necessitated the advisory.

Following the completion of the maintenance, the boil water advisory will be rescinded once tests confirm that the water is safe to consume.

For information concerning safe practices during a boil water advisory, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

