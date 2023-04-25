Amber Alert: Chapel Hill Police Department searching for 5-year-old girl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for 5-year-old Arielle Williams.

She is black, is approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tye-dye shirt, Adidas shoes and blue jeans.

Police are searching for a blue 2003 Dodge Durango with NC license tag number TDS-4340 last seen at 1800 E. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Chapel Hill Police Department immediately at (919) 612-8240, or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.