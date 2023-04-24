Wilmington Police Department accepting applications for upcoming ‘Cop Camp’ for kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that applications are now being accepted until Friday, April 28 for “Cop Camp.”

According to an announcement on Facebook, current fifth and sixth graders are eligible to partake in the June 12-16 camp session, while current third and fourth graders can be signed up for the July 10-14 camp.

“The Wilmington Police Department has been running its cost free Cop Camp since 1995. Cop Camp is designed to provide children with an opportunity to positively interact with law enforcement personnel. Throughout the five days of camp children participate in recreational activities, field trips, educational experiences, and a community service project,” stated the department in the announcement.

Applications can be submitted on the Wilmington Police Department website. Those with questions are asked to contact Melissa Moore at melissa.moore@wilmingtonnc.gov or by phone at (910) 343-3699.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.