Two cars involved in Southport accident on Sunday, ‘heavy damage’ reported

As of 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, SPD stated that multiple individuals were being checked on by EMS.
As of 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, SPD stated that multiple individuals were being checked on by EMS.(Southport Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews in Southport responded to a two-car incident at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

According to a Facebook post from the Southport Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Long Beach Road and N.C. 211. “Heavy damage” was reported as a result of the collision.

As of 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, SPD stated that multiple individuals were being checked on by EMS.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

