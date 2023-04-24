Two cars involved in Southport accident on Sunday, ‘heavy damage’ reported

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews in Southport responded to a two-car incident at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

According to a Facebook post from the Southport Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Long Beach Road and N.C. 211. “Heavy damage” was reported as a result of the collision.

As of 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, SPD stated that multiple individuals were being checked on by EMS.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

