Shakey Graves to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced Monday that Shakey Graves is set to perform at the venue on Wednesday, August 2.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website, or you can buy early by using the presale code ‘VINYL’. You can also buy tickets at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays.

Some of Shakey Graves’ recent releases include the 2021 album Roll The Bones X and 2023 anthology Deadstock - A Shakey Graves Day Anthology.

