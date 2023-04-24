Senior Connect
Public invited to help name shark found off NC coast

A juvenile female white shark located off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina(Chris Ross)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WECT) - OCEARCH is inviting the public to help name a shark found off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina.

People with OCEARCH sampled, tagged and released a juvenile female white shark, according to an announcement by the nonprofit on Sunday, April 23.

She was 10 feet 3 inches long at the time and weighed an estimated 522 pounds.

“We are excited to see this shark inspire future generations of ocean stewards while tracking her movements on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker!” the announcement states.

You can comment on the posts on Facebook and Twitter below.

