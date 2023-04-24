Public invited to help name shark found off NC coast

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WECT) - OCEARCH is inviting the public to help name a shark found off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina.

People with OCEARCH sampled, tagged and released a juvenile female white shark, according to an announcement by the nonprofit on Sunday, April 23.

She was 10 feet 3 inches long at the time and weighed an estimated 522 pounds.

“We are excited to see this shark inspire future generations of ocean stewards while tracking her movements on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker!” the announcement states.

Help us name a shark! We just sampled, tagged & released a beautiful juvenile female white shark. She was 10ft 3in long and was an estimated weight of 522lbs. We met her off the coast of Ocracoke, NC. We’re excited to see this shark inspire future generations of ocean stewards. pic.twitter.com/O9HfmBuVaw — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) April 24, 2023

