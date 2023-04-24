Pender Co. introduces new system for real-time alerts, no longer utilizing CodeRed

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County announced on Monday, April 24, that residents will be able to receive real-time, community alerts through Nixle.

According to the announcement, Nixle will replace the CodeRed service, which Pender County Emergency Management had previously used for several years.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our residents,” said Tommy Batson, Pender County Emergency Management director. “We urge all of residents, businesses, and visitors of Pender County to register for this free community alert system.”

There are three ways for residents to register for Nixle services:

After registering, residents will receive a confirmation text. Users can customize their alert settings on the Nixle website.

Those with only a landline do not need to act, as landline telephone numbers are automatically updated every month and will receive voice alerts.

“This service is secure, reliable, and easy to use,” said Batson. “The service will alert residents to weather conditions, wildfires, and more by geographic location.”

Those with questions are asked to contact Pender County Emergency Management at (910) 259-1210.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.