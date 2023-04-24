Overnight closure scheduled for Washington St. in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department has announced that an overnight closure is scheduled for Washington St. to accommodate work in the area.

“Highland Paving is planning to close Washington Street (US74/76 Bus) on Wednesday, 4-26-23, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install new drainage pipe across Washington Street,” states the department in a Facebook post.

Those traveling in the area are asked to follow the appropriate detour route.

