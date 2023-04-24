New Hanover Co. Fire & Rescue, Red Cross team up for Sound the Alarm event

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross teamed up with the New Hanover County Fire & Rescue to install or replace smoke alarms in the Kings Grant neighborhood on Saturday. Their goal was to install one hundred smoke alarms.

“Every day seven people are injured or die from home fires. And so, this event helps us get into communities like the Kings Grant neighborhood to go in and provide home safety education around home fire, as well as install free smoke alarms,” Katie Sherk with the American Red Cross said. “And to date, we’ve installed over 2.5 million alarms across the United States, made a million homes safer. And then specifically here in eastern North Carolina through our campaign, we’ve been able to save 44 lives.”

When it comes to working smoke alarms, you need to have one on every level of a home.

“When we look at the neighborhoods, we do this in partnership with the local fire department, and we look at neighborhoods that have high risk for home fires, they may have a recent fatality or injury that occurred, they may be in a highly vulnerable population where we know perhaps their smoke alarms aren’t working, they’re older homes, mobile homes, low income. So, we look across the spectrum. And then as well as coordinating with the fire department to see how many home fire responses happen in those neighborhoods,” Sherk added.

Britney Melvin with NHC Fire said Kings Grant was selected this time around due to the age of the homes.

“We chose this neighborhood because their homes a lot of the homes are built before 1975 And during that time, they did not require smoke alarms at home. So we want to make sure that they have the right coverage in their home,” Melvin said. “The simple fact is the first thing that’s going to alert you in case of a fire, and we want to make sure that you have the most time to get out. Now homes, you know, they burn a lot faster. You only have maybe two minutes to get out. So, as soon as that smoke alarm alerts you, we want you to be able to get out as fast as possible.”

Smoke alarms should be tested frequently to ensure that they’re working properly, and batteries should be replaced at least once a year. It’s also important to replace smoke alarms every 10 years otherwise you can risk not having a working one when an emergency occurs.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.