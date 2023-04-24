Murder suspect to appear in court today
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover Co. courtroom Monday.
Altonio Herbert Johnson, of Wilmington, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to the death of Michsa Durham.
Durham was found dead just before 9 a.m. on April 11 at Godwin Stadium.
Johnson was charged in the case by the Wilmington Police Department on April 18.
