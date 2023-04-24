Senior Connect
Morgan Wade to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Morgan Wade is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Thursday, August 10.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website, or you can access the Live Nation presale Wednesday with the code “VINYL”. Tickets will also be available Friday at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

The country artist is touring following the release of the deluxe version of her debut album RECKLESS.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

