Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced the sentencing of Robert Adam Burns for sex crimes on Monday, April 24.

Burns pleaded guilty to four counts of statutory sex offenses with a 13, 14 or 15-year-old and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced him to 16-20 years in prison. The charges stemmed from his abuse of one person in 2004 and 2005.

“Burns owned a comic book store in Wilmington. In 2000, he met the victim, then 10 years old, at the comic book store and began grooming her by giving her surfing lessons at Wrightsville Beach for some years. Burns began sexually assaulting the victim when she was 14 years old. She came forward in early 2020 to disclose the abuse,” states the announcement from the AG.

The victim in the case read a statement in court, during which she said:

“Young women deserve the chance to be confident, silly, and flattering without it being seen as a proposition. They deserve the chance to make their own mistakes without your help. To feel confident in their bodies, even as they begin to change later in life. And they deserve adults who will help them heal from their trauma instead of compounding upon it.”

Stein also provided a statement:

“No matter how long ago a crime occurred, we have to do everything in our power to get justice for victims and get criminals off our streets. I thank the survivor in this case for testifying about her abuse as a child and sending a clear message to other victims: what happened to you wasn’t your fault and you can speak out. I also want to thank the prosecutors in my office who tried this case and are making our state safer.”

