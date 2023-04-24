Senior Connect
Libraries in Brunswick Co. to host National Hurricane Preparedness Week presentations

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that a series of special presentations will occur at various libraries throughout the county during National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

According to the announcement, four presentations will be hosted from May 1 to May 5:

  • Harper Library, located at 109 W Moore St. in Southport - Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m.
  • Leland Library, located at 487 Village Road in Leland - Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.
  • Barbee Library, located at 8200 E Oak Island Drive in Oak Island - Wednesday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Southwest Brand Library, located at 9400 Ocean Highway West in Carolina Shores - Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m.

“Brunswick County Emergency Services staff will show you how to make a personal hurricane preparedness plan for you and your family during these presentations. RSVPs are not required, and all sessions are open to everyone,” stated the county in the announcement.

For more information about these sessions, please visit the Brunswick County website. More information on National Hurricane Preparedness Week can be found here.

