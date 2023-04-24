Senior Connect
Lake Waccamaw customers asked to boil water due to water main break

(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw announced on Monday, April 24 that a system pressure advisory is in effect for select customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System.

According to the announcement, a water main break on Lake Shore Drive has affected customers in the following areas:

  • The corner of Columbia Avenue continuing to the end of Bella Coola;
  • Arena Drive;
  • Maple Street;
  • Birch Street;
  • Elm Street;
  • Bartram Lane;
  • Creek Ridge Road;
  • Jefferson Road;
  • Council Avenue;
  • Myrtle Drive;
  • Lakewood Drive.

The Division of Water Resources has advised that when water is restored, consumers should boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Per the town, human consumption includes:

  • Drinking;
  • Making ice;
  • Brushing teeth;
  • Washing dishes;
  • Food preparation.

