Investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Robeson County, sheriff confirms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a three-year-old child.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, juvenile investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the shooting in the area of Singletary Church Road and Highway 211 East, which is just outside of Lumberton.

The child’s condition hasn’t been released at this time and it’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

The sheriff said that more information will be released later.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.