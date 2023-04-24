First Alert Forecast: cooler temps, unsettled conditions on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features cool to pleasant daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Nights will mainly have 50s, though 40s are likely to mix in if not briefly take over the Cape Fear map Monday night.

The chance for a shower will drop to 0% on Tuesday. Then, a sluggish frontal system will focus more substantive rain chances of 30% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, and 60% for Friday.

Peek at the weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

