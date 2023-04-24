Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: cool to pleasant temperatures, turning unsettled at times

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 23, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features cool to pleasant daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Nights will mainly have 50s, though 40s are likely to mix in if not briefly take over the Cape Fear map Monday night.

The chance for a shower will open the week at a slim 10% for Monday and 0% for Tuesday. Then, a sluggish frontal system will focus more substantive rain chances of 30% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, and 60% for Friday.

Peek at the weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Police lights.
Wilmington Police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
UPDATE: Cape Fear River Bridge in Bladen County reopened
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Bladen County Schools
UPDATE: Bladen County Schools to operate on normal schedule Monday, Cape Fear River Bridge reopened

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 23, 2023
First Alert Forecast: drier & cooler start to workweek
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Apr. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Apr. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Apr. 23, 2023
A line of strong thunderstorms will work towards the coast this evening
First Alert Forecast: severe weather threat winding down, drier Sunday