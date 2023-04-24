Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A fire in Ocean Isle Beach Saturday night was believed to have started from a golf cart.

A call came in around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a fire in an outdoor storage area at Beachway Rentals. Town officials said there were golf carts and propane tanks in the area.

The fire spread quickly and exploded a few of the propane tanks.

Fire officials are still investigating to figure out exactly how the fire started.

Thankfully no one was injured. There is no word on if there was any damage to nearby buildings or the extent of the damage to the storage area.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.