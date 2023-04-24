Senior Connect
Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program to host 2nd annual ‘Run for the Roses’ fundraiser

All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which seeks to provide those with special needs...
All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which seeks to provide those with special needs quality equine-assisted therapy and activities.(Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program announced that their 2nd annual “Run for the Roses” fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 6.

According to the announcement, it is scheduled to run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the riding program, located at 8120 Sidbury Road in Wilmington.

The fundraiser will feature food from Mission BBQ and beverages from End of Days Distillery and Broomtail Brewing, as well as non-alcoholic choices. There will be a live telecast of the derby and several games and contests to go alongside.

Games will include cornhole, horseshoes and “hippity-hop horse races.” There will be face painting, fancy hat and bowtie contests, a silent auction and a “Derby Draw” to pick the winning horse.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets on the Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program website. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which seeks to provide those with special needs quality equine-assisted therapy and activities. More information about the program can be found here.

