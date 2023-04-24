Bladen County men arrested in recent drug investigations, toddler found in ‘desolate conditions’

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men accused of selling and delivering controlled substances under aliases for the past several years.

BCSO investigated complaints about the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Lucy’s Drive and Mae Belles Drive area in Smithtown. The sheriff’s office’s Vice/Narcotics unit went undercover and purchased methamphetamine and cocaine several times from a Mae Belles Drive residence in Clarkton from an individual known as ‘Biggie’.

Upon obtaining a search warrant and looking through the residence on April 19, officers found a toddler in ‘desolate conditions’ inside. Investigators also found amounts of fentanyl, oxycodone and suboxone, as well as $13,244 in U.S. currency.

Antonio Demont Smith, 48, of Clarkton was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking heroin/opium (level II/more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams), two counts of sell schedule II controlled substances, two counts of deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, four counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule III controlled substances, four counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, destroying criminal evidence, resisting public officer, and child abuse.

He was held under a $730,000 bond.

The BCSO also arrested Rodrick Dean Smith, 62, of Elizabethtown after community complaints for several years that he was selling and delivering drugs under the alias ‘Rock.’

According to a release, Smith was arrested after a several-month-long investigation into the sale and delivery of controlled substances at a commercial structure in the Lakewood Road area. Investigators made multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine from Smith at the building.

BCSO officers executed a search warrant at Lakewood Road on Wednesday, April 19, at the investigation’s conclusion. Agents found unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, $447 in U.S. currency, and a 12-gauge shotgun that was stolen from a resident in 2022.

Smith was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking methamphetamine (level II/more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams), three counts of sell schedule II controlled substances, three counts of deliver schedule II controlled substances, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, five counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held under a $750,000 bond.

