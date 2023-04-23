Senior Connect
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County

No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Last night around 8 pm, Brittany Mack got a knock on her door asking if her mother, Tracy Baysinger, was okay. When she stepped outside, to her surprise, the wind had blown through her mother’s home on Lester Houston Road in Pink Hill.

“I cannot believe it. I thought when they said it was sure that maybe a tree hit it and it had a dent. I did not expect it to be completely torn apart, so it was very shocking to kind of see it in that light really a safe place when he thought it was really a safe place, and to see that way was just really hard,” said Brittany Mack, Tracy Baysinger’s daughter.

Mack said luckily, no one was injured in the storm, especially since her mother was in her house at the time of the storm. But it was her kid’s night to stay with their grandma, so the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“We’re just so thankful because it was their night to spend the night with her and said they were all supposed to be in here, and honestly, if they think they were in there, they wouldn’t have survived,” said Mack.

Another neighbor also had their door thrown off their shed and into a tree.

“On the other side, there was a garage door that was all bent up and torn up, and so the amount of pressure they had to come through the garage to blow that door out was just kind of amazing.” said neighbor Alice Kennedy.

While there is some damage to her property, Kennedy is just glad that no one was hurt.

“Thank God, that’s all that happened was just physical things that were damaged,” said Kennedy.

Right now, the family isn’t sure what the steps are and is looking for any community outreach or organization that could help. Community members say they are still shocked that there was only one home and a shed affected by the storm and that nothing else seemed to be destroyed.

